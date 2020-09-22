More "man traps" have been discovered at a popular riding track where a Hastings motorcyclist narrowly avoided decapitation at the weekend.

Increased surveillance will be implemented since the recent grisly findings, the first of which saw Stacy Howie flung from his motorbike when his chest hit metal wire strung between two trees on the Carrick Rd track, near the Ngaruroro River, on Saturday.

He suffered injuries to his neck, chest, shoulder, wrist and ankle.

Howie said after a trip back to the site of the incident, he found even more hazards.

"I met with council and showed them the two other wires I found, as well as a metal plate with two spikes sticking up from the ground," he said.

"I never saw the others the first time around."

A Hawke's Bay Regional Council spokeswoman said a ranger patrolled the area on Sunday afternoon to "check for evidence of further man-traps".

"He is confident the area is clean of any wires," the spokeswoman said.

The council says it is due to increase surveillance around the area of the incident, but was unable to provide exact details due to an ongoing police investigation.

Howie said he could've died after riding into metal wire left hung between two trees at a Hastings dirt track. Photo / Supplied

Howie previously said the wire "would have definitely taken my head off" if placed slightly higher.

"I could've died if it hit my neck on first impact instead of my upper chest," he said.

"I would ride there again, but only ever on my usual tracks that I've checked," Howie added.

Chris Dolley, HBRC asset management group manager, said the area is well known for antisocial behaviour.

While Howie was riding a motorbike, the tracks are also frequently used by mountain bikers.

Hawke's Bay Mountain Bike Club chairman Scott Richardson said such hazards were not common.

"I'm hugely dismayed and completely bewildered as to why this incident has occurred," he said.

"It raised concerns for members of the bike riding public. I hope it is a one-off."

Police have been approached for comment.