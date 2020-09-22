On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
More "man traps" have been discovered at a popular riding track where a Hastings motorcyclist narrowly avoided decapitation at the weekend.
Increased surveillance will be implemented since the recent grisly findings, the first of whichsaw Stacy Howie flung from his motorbike when his chest hit metal wire strung between two trees on the Carrick Rd track, near the Ngaruroro River, on Saturday.
He suffered injuries to his neck, chest, shoulder, wrist and ankle.