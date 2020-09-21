The Hawke's Bay Magpies were among those tested for heart disease at the weekend in an attempt to raise awareness of the risk for men.

Players, coaches and staff of the rugby club were tested at Hawke's Bay Rugby Union's health clinic on Saturday.

Nurses took blood and asked the men lifestyle questions to gauge their risk of heart disease, which can include strokes or heart attacks, as part of a new partnership between Hawke's Bay Rugby Union and Health Hawke's Bay.

Health Hawke's Bay general manger Māori health Henry Heke said a person dies from heart disease every 90 minutes in New Zealand, with the risk even higher among Māori or Pasifika man.

Heke said the partnership allowed Health Hawke's Bay to promote better health awareness to more than 7000 registered players, many of whom are Māori and Pasifika, across 26 clubs in the region.

"We know there is an equity issue as more Māori and Pasifika men will likely end up with heart problems, so we want to make it easier for them to engage with health providers," he said.

Nurse Ruth Wheatley talking heart disease with Wayne Woolridge, Brad Weber, Jay Campbell and Brendan Mahony. Photo / Ian Cooper

The testing comes after a Tamatea player and former Magpies representative was revived by teammates following a heart attack during a match in Napier in July.

Colin Mataira, 46, was rushed to hospital after players did CPR to revive the player – he has since recovered well.

The testing session at the clinic was the first of its kind in Hawke's Bay, according to Heke, with hopes of more in the near future.

Health Hawke's Bay medical director Louise Haywood said the easiest way for a person to see if they're at risk is to get tested.

"If the risk is moderate to high then this test shows that you're at increased risk of having a heart attack or stroke," she said.

"The test does not make you better so it is important that you see your general practitioner or health provider to discuss this as soon as practical."

Hawke's Bay Rugby Union CEO Jay Campbell said any assistance or increased awareness around heart checks is vital and fully endorsed.

Health Hawke's Bay is also exploring the possibility of partnering up with Hawke's Bay Netball to deliver similar health checks to wāhine Māori.