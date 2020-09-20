Dave Dobbyn will be returning to Hawke's Bay with indie band The Beths to play a one-off show.

Neptune Entertainment will be presenting the iconic Kiwi singer-songwriter and award-winning indie band in what they are calling "one of the biggest shows of summer" at Black Barn Vineyards on December 19.

"We are very excited to be combining one of New Zealand's most beloved artists with one of its most iconic venues. With the addition of rising stars, The Beths, this is set to be the perfect start to the holiday season," Neptune Entertainment said.

Tickets will go on sale this Wednesday, September 23 from 7pm online at www.neptuneenterainment.co.nz.

Dobbyn has played in Hawke's Bay many times throughout his 40-year career including the Hawke's Bay Arts Festival in 2019, Christmas in the Park in 2015 and opening for the Rod Stewart Mission Concert in 2005.

Both artists will be performing in the Bay before the December concert.

Dobbyn is playing in a sold-out Waipawa concert on October 2 after the original August concert was cancelled due to Covid-19. The Beths play in Napier on October 4 as part of their Jump Rope Gazers album tour.

The Beths have also extensively toured throughout North America opening for the likes of the Pixies and Death Cab for Cutie since their first EP was released in 2016.

Award-winning indie band The Beths will join Dobbyn. Photo / Mason Fairey

Their debut album Future Me Hates Me in 2018 received worldwide acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone magazine.

In 2019 they took home two awards at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards for best group and best alternative artist.

They have also been nominated for the Taite Prize and lead singer Liz Strokes has been twice nominated for the Silver Scroll Award.

The December concert will see general admission tickets start at $69 plus booking fee and reserved seating options are available from $130 plus booking fee.