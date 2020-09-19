

One person was injured and a bystander arrested after a crash in Napier on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Marine Parade, Napier, about 4.40pm on Saturday.

Police said a car containing two people had crashed into an empty parked car, between Ellison St and Sale St.

A bystander was arrested for disorderly behaviour after the crash, according to a police spokeswoman.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one of the two occupants of the car was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital with moderate injuries.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.