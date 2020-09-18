

Hastings District Council has released an artist's "fly-through" depiction video of the new water treatment and storage facility proposed for the Hastings CBD.

The facility, named Waiaroha, is part of the Hastings Drinking Water Strategy (2018) developed after the Havelock North drinking water crisis in 2016.

The $20million proposal located on the corner of Southampton St East and Hastings St South includes two large storage tanks and a treatment building at a cost of $14 million to be paid for by ratepayers.

The additional "education and cultural component" providing information on the city's water costing between $4 and $6 million will be funded through the Government's Three Waters Reform Programme, subject to approval from the Crown.

The council says the education aspects will allow schools and the community to understand the aquifer system, how water is used, the importance of water to mana whenua and the treatment and supply of the districts drinking water.

The video was first shown at the Waiaroha community open day at the development site and Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said a "steady stream of people" attended asking questions and providing feedback on the designs.

Hazlehurst said the response to the education resources had been "particularly pleasing."

"We are getting excellent feedback from the teachers we have discussed it with, and the project team presented to the Youth Council last week and they were very keen on its potential.

"But we are mindful that the primary purpose is to ensure our drinking water is safe.

The tanks will enable greater control of water treatment and provide a supply of potable water in the event of an emergency.

"It will also assist with the management of water during dry times, meaning we don't have to rely on pumping water directly from the aquifer at the same rate that we are using it," she said.

Public consultation on the proposal is open until September 25 and feedback can be provided online at www.myvoicemychoice.co.nz or in person at the council.