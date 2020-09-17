Bupa Waireka Care Home, Pahiatua residents wore bright pink clothing recently for their Pink Ribbon morning tea, raising more than $300 for the Breast Cancer Foundation. There were two raffles with prizes kindly donated by local businesses and pink-themed morning tea treats that included slices, cupcakes and marshmallows.

Care home manager Christa Welch says they have held Breast Cancer Foundation Pink Ribbon events for the past five years and the cause means a lot to her residents and her team.

"We hold these functions for the Breast Cancer Foundation to remember those residents and staff who have been impacted by any form of cancer. Plus it's nice for everyone to dress in pink for the day too."

While the care home continues to maintain stringent infection prevention and control measures due to the alert levels, there is now restricted care home visiting allowed from 11am–4pm, seven days a week.