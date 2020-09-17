Bookings for Pahiatua's Community Car have changed from the Information Centre in Pahiatua to The Trust Tararua, phone 376 7608.

"We have been really well-supported by our local Information Centre," says chairwoman of the group, Glynis De Castro. "But we have changed over to The Trust Tararua from September 14.

"It's a fantastic service - we don't have a taxi service in Pahiatua - this is available for anyone who wishes to pay $5 for a return trip, $3 for a one-way trip. There are 20 volunteer drivers which means they are only rostered on one day per month.

"We have a regular number of clients, currently we are operating between 10am and 1pm and people can phone the day before and book or phone on the day.

Advertisement

"Help 'n Hand has used it for transporting people for soup nights," she said.

The car was originally donated by local businesses to transport people from their homes into Pahiatua, to the Medical Centre, to the shops or the library and back home if they want that.

Once a month the car can go to Dannevirke as long as there are at least four people booked in. People can go to the banks there as most branches have closed down in Pahiatua, or visit people in rest homes.

Because local businesses supported the car and still do, it is not a shopping trip.