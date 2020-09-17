Major changes to the Woodville District's Vision community committee took place on Tuesday, September 1, with a new executive team voted in.

A good crowd of residents attended the annual general meeting and voted in Vicky Tomlinson as chairwoman, Geoff Haglund as treasurer, Rev Rosie McMillan as co-ordinator and re-appointed Jane Hill as secretary.

When asked about her hopes for the committee, Vicky noted, "This is a tough but exciting time for the Woodville community. On one hand we have the new road consortium being signed off and investors buying properties. But on the other hand, the Covid-19 pandemic has had some tough flow-on effects for people.

"We need to make sure we look after the whole community, moving forward together supporting our businesses, helping our older people and families, and having activities for our young people.

Advertisement

"By looking after our own people, by ensuring our town is a great place to live, work and play, we build the hum that will attract visitors and make this a great stopping off place for travellers."

The team and Woodville District's Vision as a whole is excited about setting up and delivering a strong set of projects that support the life of the whole district. They encourage anyone interested to join and help make a difference for Woodville.

The next meeting of Woodville District's Vision is on Tuesday, October 6.