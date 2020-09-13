A_070120WCBRCCar01.JPG Police and Fire and Emergency services attended an accident in Wairoa on Saturday. Photo / File

Police are investigating the cause of a crash in Central Hawke's Bay which resulted in the driver being flown in a critical condition to Waikato Hospital.

On Sunday the person remained in a critical condition.

The crash occurred on Saturday around 6.15pm in Wairoa on Black St, and fire and emergency services, police and St John attended.

A fire and emergency spokesman said there was only one person involved in the crash, and two fire trucks from Wairoa attended.

St John sent one ambulance to the collision and the rescue helicopter flew the person to Waikato.

A police spokeswoman said the driver of the car had hit a tree, and police were investigating the cause.