

The chill of winter is back in Hawke's Bay.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said on Friday afternoon, that showers, some heavy with hail were forecast overnight, with snow set to fall to 700m.

"It's been very unsettled with showers, and strong southerlies, with a possibility of hail."

A road snowfall warning was in place for Napier-Taupo Rd until 2am on Saturday.

Saturday morning, the region will wake to a chill, with the low expected to be 1C in Napier.

It'll be warmer in Hastings with 5C overnight, but both will climb to 13C as showers ease, replaced by cloud and then sun.

The region will heat up on Sunday, but not by a big margin, with fine weather expected with morning frosts and northwesterlies picking up, Best said.

The Sunday morning low in Napier is expected to be 7C, with a high of 17C expected.

In Hastings, some of the district's precious new blossoms will be under threat with the low expected to be -1C.

It will also heat up to 17C while Wairoa will fly the flag for Sunday heat with 18C.