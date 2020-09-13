Hot Rod and V8 fans are getting revved up for Hot Rod v V8s Day at Tui Brewery on Sunday, September 27.

This will be the second of four car and bike shows taking place as part of the 2020 Mangatainoka Motors Show and Shine series running until November.

Although this will be the third time that Mangatainoka Motors have featured Hot Rods and V8s, it's the first time that they've been brought together to sit side by side at Tui Brewery for one event.

Hot Rods and V8s are known for their engine roar and increased speed, so this will be a noise-filled event with plenty of attitude.

Event organiser Kate Steminger said it was great to have Toki Motors back this month, after Covid-19 restrictions forced the cancellation of the Ford v Holden Day in August.



"We're stoked to be welcoming Hot Rod and V8 owners, and also invite any owners of Fords and Holdens fitted with V8 engines, so they can be part of this month's event instead. It's going to be a cracker day out in mighty Mangatainoka."

Motoring expert Richard Bosselman, editor for MotoringNZ.com and contributor for Top Gear NZ magazine, will be judging the line-up of vehicles and dishing out some great prizes, including the $500 haul for Star of the Show.

Hot Rod and V8 car and bike enthusiasts can register their wheels for $10.

Spectators are also welcome, with free entry and live music on offer, along with great food, beer and other refreshments available for all.

Tui Brewery will put all proceeds from registrations towards the show's regular beneficiary, the Mangatainoka Reserve Restoration Project.

The revised Toki Motors schedule will see some other exciting vehicle combinations for the final two events of 2020: Two Wheels Day on October 25, and Vintage v Brexit v EU Day on November 29.

For more details, and to register your vehicle, head to www.tuihq.co.nz