Weber School welcomed Labour's Wairarapa list MP Kieran McAnulty MP, a visit that reportedly delighted both visitor and hosts.

School principal Janine Satchwell said staff and students were happy to share their school with McAnulty.

He was welcomed to the school by the kapa haka roopu and then visited each class.

The junior room talked about how important kindness is and were the first to make use of the virtual reality goggles gifted to the school, which introduced what Parliament looked like to them.

The middle room shared why they were STAR learners, and asked questions about being an MP.

The children loved hearing about McAnulty's Herbertville memories and how he sits behind Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and gives her lollies after question time.

The senior class, led by Kathy Holyoake, had spent time investigating party policies, worked on developing questions and then reframing them to ensure they were open ended and respectful.

Current topics included policies and positions around tree planting, waterways and the environment.

They discussed the impact of trees and Labour's "right tree, right place" policy and the recent funding announcement on Route 52 to Herbertville was a real positive.

Satchwell said the children also asked excellent questions around McAnulty's life as an MP, his role as junior whip and many questions about rugby.

A vote was held as to the best area in the district with Horoeka and Waitahora edging out the competition.

Satchwell said the teachers were incredibly proud of the students and they learned that they could ask questions around topics they are passionate about, in a respectful way that also represented Weber well.

For his part McAnulty said rural schools are a priority for the Government and for him personally.

"So I was delighted to go and visit Weber School, to meet the students and to hear about the school's plans to upgrade its pool using the $50,000 we gave them earlier this term."

McAnulty said he was delighted to learn that Weber School's admin block was the old Tiraumea School building, because Tiraumea was where his grandmother grew up before raising his father and his siblings in Alfredton.

"I also took the opportunity to present some virtual reality headsets to the students and give them a virtual tour of Parliament. I offered to arrange an actual tour of Parliament after the election, which the school was keen to take up."

McAnulty said speaking with the students was great fun.

"They asked me lots of questions ranging from asking about my time playing rugby in Ireland, what lollies the Prime Minister likes and asking about family holidays I often had as a child in Herbertville.

"There were serious questions too, like concern around the number of farms converting to forestry, so I was pleased to be able to outline the Labour Party's policy to protect local farmland. We are still the only party to offer a solution to this issue.

"I was also excited to stumble across my favourite book as a school child, Charlie the Cheeky Kea, which I was told remained a favourite of the current junior students."