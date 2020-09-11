

When he saw one of his teachers going through chemotherapy over lockdown, 11-year-old Harry Eivers made a bold call.

The Te Mata School student decided he would grow himself a mullet, and eventually shave it off to raise money for Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand.

That call paid off with donations surpassing $4700 as of Friday afternoon.

Harry had his locks cut that morning during the school's Zoom assembly, and he wasn't alone.

Advertisement

The teachers were so impressed by his initiative that they volunteered for a trim too, with more getting on board as fundraising goals were reached in the past 24 hours.

Te Mata School teachers Scott Schaw (left), Sam Chatfield, Michael Bain and Casey Stephenson marvel at the mullett grown by Harry Eivers. Photo / Paul Taylor

There was a late flurry of donations as well when principal Michael Bain promised he would get shaved if Harry cleared the $3000 mark.

Before the big moment, Harry said he was a little scared, particularly since teacher Danielle Burroughs was going to have the first go with the clippers.

But he was excited more than anything, and even struggled to get much sleep the night before.

The first cuts drew oohs and aahs from Harry's fellow students.

Harry Eivers of Te Mata School lets teacher Danielle Burroughs shave his mullett grown over lockdown. Photo / Paul Taylor

"I'm gonna miss it," one lamented from the gathered crowd.

After Burroughs had removed half of Harry's mullet, she stopped for everyone to have a look.

This drew laughter from all, before Bain's wife, Mary-Anne, who has years of hairdressing experience, took over.

Advertisement

When she was done everyone applauded, with the children all wanting to feel Harry's buzzed scalp.

Harry Eivers raised $4700 for Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand to have his mullett shaved off. Photo / Paul Taylor

Then it was Bain's turn, who it must be said looked quite nervous with the clippers in Mary-Anne's hands.

The morning's highlight came next when teacher Sam Chatfield had his go in the hot seat, and Harry had his go at giving the haircut.

Harry took to his task with relish, and had everyone in fits of laughter with the mess he left on Chatfield's head.

Principal Michael Bain said joining in with Harry was an easy way for them all to show empathy for a really good cause.

Harry Eivers of Te Mata School gets used to his new do. Photo / Paul Taylor

"Three staff have had cancer recently and are survivors, so this is just a great way we can show [empathy], and support Harry for his initiative," he said.

Advertisement

"It's a magnificent effort from an 11-year-old. If he can set the way, we can follow."