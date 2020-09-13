American songwriter Amanda Palmer spent lockdown joining forces with six-time Grammy nominee Rhiannon Giddens to record new collaborative material.

Palmer, who has called Havelock North her home over lockdown, has released a duet cover of the Portishead hit "It's a Fire".

The 44-year-old said the cover, which was recorded virtually with Giddens, locked down in Ireland, will feature at her Toitoi: Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre show on November 14.

After unexpectedly finding herself in Hawke's Bay, Palmer, who rose to fame in the punk cabaret duo The Dresden Dolls, vowed to complete her New Zealand tour after her September opera house show was postponed.

Palmer said the new single, which was recorded across several continents, came to fruition after listening to the track from Portishead's 1994 debut album "Dummy" in a whole new way.

"There is something about this song that speaks to a deeper connection between things happening right now," she said.

With lyrics like "cause this life is a farce, I can't breathe through this mask", you can see why.

All profits from the new single will go to the Free Black University Fund.

Advertisement

Giddens said working with Palmer, albeit virtually, felt like making art together.

Amanda Palmer spent lockdown in Havelock North, after she and her author husband Neil Gaiman moved apart. Photo / File

The New York-born singer, who previously performed at the Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market, spent lockdown in Havelock North with her son Ash, after she and her author husband Neil Gaiman moved apart.

After lockdown restrictions were loosened, Palmer announced a show at the Toitoi: Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre show on September 11.

However, the performance was postponed after a move back to alert level 2.

"Given the ongoing level 2 news, we decided that it's only practical to push all shows forward," she said.

"Here's hoping we don't need to push it again. I cannot wait to play music for you, and share what I've been writing."

Original tickets are still valid and all ticket holders have been contacted.

Toitoi: Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre said guests can expect material from Palmer's global tour There Will Be No Intermission, alongside old favourites from The Dresden Dolls, all with no band accompaniment.