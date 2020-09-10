The Hawke's Bay public needn't worry after a group of New Zealand Army trainees were spotted undertaking armed training in Hastings.

A group of 35 students and 12 directing staff are taking part in a "Henry Tucker" exercise in Hastings this week.

A New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) spokeswoman said the exercise involves Supply Technicians, ranging from Private to Lance Corporal.

Exercise Henry Tucker, named after the naval supply technician who died in 1850, involves training in the command and conduct of supply tasks while in the field environment.

New Zealand Army vehicles training to prepare to deliver stores to the battlefield. Photo / Paul Taylor

"The New Zealand Defence Force regularly carries out such training exercises in towns around the country and is grateful for community support," the NZDF spokeswoman said.

The students were initially undertaking lessons by the Supply Wing, Trade Training School at Trentham Military Camp, Wellington, before deploying to Hastings for the field exercise.

The training, which began on September 7, is due to finish on Sunday.

The NZDF spokeswoman said public notices were issued to ensure the local communities were aware of the exercise taking place in their area.