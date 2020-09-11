Wig Wednesday has been held at Mangatainoka School.

The event fundraises for the Child Cancer Foundation and the school has marked it for a number of years.

To have a bit more fun and to raise more money, a target was set of $300 this year - which was met - to shave the heads of principal Jason Edwards and teacher aide Allison Campbell. This was exceeded, totalling $615.60.

Wig Wednesday at Mangatainoka School on Wednesday, September 9.

"A lot of people in the community have been touched with cancer, we chose that charity as a Board and as a school as an annual event," said Jason. "Kids come along with wigs or a crazy hair-do."

Both Jason and Allison will be hoping for some warmer weather. Jason just found a beanie in a cupboard.

"I could feel the cold today, but it was good fun. Two kids from each class had a go at cutting the hair, sharing the experience. The community got behind it.

"Things are humming along at Mangatainoka School. The Government has been pretty generous with funds they are giving out to schools to cope with the strange year that it''s been, but we would still love to have another classroom," he said.