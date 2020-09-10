With the planned seven-aside and nine-aside tournaments at Woodville and Pahiatua respectively cancelled on August 29 because of Covid restrictions the normal Tararua Football competition resumed with strict field placements allowing the draw for August 15 to be played.

For Dannevirke that meant two Pahiatua teams came to play and in perfect weather conditions some great football was played.

The junior seven-aside was a really close match ending appropriately as a 3-3 draw between Busy Bees and In Touch Decorating.

In the senior nine-aside Tararua Property Brokers had too much firepower for Dannevirke Glass and Aluminium, winning 6-1 although the contest was more even than the score suggests.