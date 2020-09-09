A five-year project that will see the planting of hundreds of rata has taken another step forward.

In 2018 Dannevirke Lions undertook a project to propagate a quantity of rata trees for the purposes of adding to existing local riparian plantings in the Manawatū River catchment area around Dannevirke.

The project was taken on in response to the Lions District Governor's urging of clubs to get involved in an environmental project as a means of engaging younger people in the community and working with Lions.

This project came under the umbrella of the Manawatū River Leaders' Accord and was funded by Horizons Regional Council, which advertised for groups to apply to undertake projects relating to the Manawatū River Accord.

The source of the rata seedlings.

Lions presented the proposal and were accepted. Funding support was applied for and obtained.

Under the direction of then Dannevirke Host Lions president Mike Harold, the project has progressed through three stages starting with seed collection and propagation from two different sites in 2018.

In March 2019 the Dannevirke Lions Rata Restoration Group transferred tree seedlings from propagation trays into small planter bags with around 300 trees in bags under shade for hardening up.

The plants were transplanted into larger planter bags for hardening off on August 31.

More than 240 plants were handled by a team of 16 Lions.

The plan to engage school students in repotting larger plants was not really possible in these Covid times.

This year the focus is on weeding and nurturing the young rata. Next year Lions and friends will commence planting out into existing established riparian plantings around the district.

This step will require promotion in the community and engagement with farmers, families, schools and other local interested groups.

Lions see this project as a vote of faith in the future hoping once again the catchment and ranges will flourish with red rata blossom as Captain Cook once reported on his first visit 251 years ago.