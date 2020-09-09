

The motorcyclist who died after a crash on State Highway 38, in Tuai, has been named as Edward De Villiers Winiana.

Emergency services were called to a serious motorcycle crash on SH38 in Tuai, north of Wairoa, at about 11.10am on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old was from Foxton Beach.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police extend their sympathies to his family and friends."

Police urged motorcyclists to stay safe on the roads, by monitoring their speed, driving to the conditions and wearing a good helmet.

"The helmet is compulsory for a reason - it is the most important piece of safety equipment for anyone getting on a motorbike," a police spokeswoman said.

"Check that your helmet is the right size - it should fit snugly on your head with minimum use of pads. If your helmet gets damaged, replace it with a new one."