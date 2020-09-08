

A Napier widow says the theft of her late husband's bike is a "horrible blow to a horrible year".

Napier resident Leanne Gunson lost her husband Bruce, a keen cyclist, to cancer in November 2019. After his passing, Gunson's son Connor, 16, inherited his step-father's Merida Torpedo bicycle, frequently riding it to school.

After almost a year of using the much-loved bike, on Monday it was stolen from a bike stand at Tamatea High School in Napier.

Gunson said the sentimental value of bike was paramount to her family.

Advertisement

Leanne Gunson with son Connor and deceased husband Bruce. Photo / Supplied

"My husband loved his bike until he was unable to ride anymore," she said. "This has really hurt my son and me, as it belonged to him.

"This has been a horrible blow to a horrible year of losing Bruce and now this."

Police said they received a report of a bike being taken from an address on Freyberg Ave, Napier, at about 11.35am on Monday.

The bike (pictured) was allegedly taken from Tamatea High School on Monday. Photo / Supplied

Gunson said while Connor was a step-son to Bruce, her partner treated him as his own son.

She said the financial implications of losing her husband would make it hard to replace the bike.

"Connor used the bike all the time to ride to school, go on bike rides with his friends to river and bike tracks.

"Being a single mum with mortgage to pay, I have no money for a new bike."

The mother, who had seen CCTV footage of the theft, said the culprit could be seen wearing a black hoodie.

Advertisement

She said she's offering a $100 reward for the return of the bike.