It was a historic weekend for Dannevirke rugby with Dannevirke Sports Club senior 2 and Aotea division 2 teams taking out their finals on Saturday.

The Dannevirke Sports Club team headed to Palmerston North to contest the final against College Old Boys and to defend their title from 2019 to retain the Houlihan Cup.

DSC, although title holders, were the underdogs, having lost to COB only two weeks ago in round robin play.

DSC also had to travel to Palmerston North arena with only the team and management. No spectators were there, other than the film crew of sisters Chelsey and Hannah Wallace who live streamed the game to a band of very excited supporters in Dannevirke. Thanks to technology and the great film crew they were able to watch and cheer on their team.

The game was typical of the many clashes the teams have had over the years.

Dannevirke Sports Club's Gillis Te Ture prepares to take a kick, nailing six out of six in Saturday's final over College Old Boys.Photo / Supplied

DSC was first to score with a penalty to Gillis Te Ture. COB matched it and DSC then took control. Liam Richardson scored the first try, which was converted by Te Ture who went on to nail a 60m penalty right on halftime. The kick was amazing and gave DSC a 16-3 halftime lead.

In the second half, COB came right back into contention with two quick tries and two penalties, as DSC had a little rest and took their foot off the throttle.

COB had the lead at 24-19 when once again the DSC forwards stood up and fought back as they have many times throughout the season when they have shown true grit.

After successive bursts towards the COB line, DSC nailed a push-over try to Shaun (Rowdie) Cordell.

With the scores drawn it took the brilliance of Te Ture to nail the conversion from wide out to secure the 26-24 win and end a brilliant display of goal-kicking with six out of six.

DSC, despite having such a disjointed season, has gone back to back and remain victorious at this level.

Aotea did not take the easy path to victory, despite winning 24-18.

It was a final Aotea had expected - but it did not expect to play the last 25 minutes with 14 men after a second yellow card and then a ed card to captain Gene Ropoama.



Twenty minutes of the first 55 minutes of the game were played with 14 men after Maya Lilo-Maru and Ropoama were yellow carded.

To play and win a final with 15 men playing only 35 minutes of the game was quite an achievement.

Central kicked off the scoring with a penalty and were strong all game, keeping the ball from Aotea.

With a player off, Aotea responded by scoring a try to put it 5-3 ahead.

When the red card was issued Central immediately scored a try.

At half-time Aotea was chasing a 10-5 Central lead.

Calming words by backline general Logan Whaitiri and Tama-Sean Petera encouraged the boys and they set about chasing Central down.

Tries were scored by Joe Clarke, Waka Petera, his second of the day, and Bailey Johnson.

Two conversions from Lilo-Maru gave Aotea the lead which it held onto until the final whistle.

Club captain Bryan Te Huki said every player should be proud of the effort they put in but special mention went to player of the day Jahnique Whaitiri.