The "much valued" significance of the Taradale war memorials complex has earned entry into the New Zealand Heritage List as a Category 2 historic place.

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga has recognised the amenity made up of the First World War I clock tower constructed in 1923, a commemorative garden, and the World War II Memorial Plunket rooms (1952) across the road, the complex is part of the social identity of the local community.

It's understood about 291 Taradale men fought overseas during World War I and 61 of them did not come home.

"Designed by local builder John Ellis, the clock tower was the Taradale community's response to this loss", says Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Central Region Area heritage adviser, Kerryn Pollock.

A feature which sets it apart from other war memorials of its era is the te reo Māori whakataukī or inscription, which reads "Paku i taku tinana e nui ana i taku manawa", a rendering of a Scottish proverb alluding to the important contribution of stout-hearted people.

The inclusion of te reo Māori was likely to have been influenced by prominent local Tuiri Tareha, who was a member of the memorial committee and who affiliated to the Ngāti Kahungunu hapū Ngāti Pārau, whose takiwā or territory included Taradale.

"Te reo Māori is not common on First World War Memorials and it is very timely to recognise this distinguishing feature in the lead-up to Te Wiki o te Reo Māori."

In 1952 the War Memorial Plunket Rooms, across the road from the clock tower, was opened in memory of locals who served during World War II. The subsequent addition of a rose garden, a sun dial, a fountain and flagpole in front of the clock tower created a war memorial complex much valued by the Taradale community.