

Maori Agricultural College started its rugby league season with wins in both the Premier and Reserve grades as the new Hawke's Bay competition got under way on Saturday.

Despite Covid-19 restrictions on spectators, it was a busy day of rugby league at Mitre 10 Park Hawke's Bay.

Maori Agricultural College won 50-16 against Hawke's Bay Bulldogs, while their 2nd XIII beat Omahu Huia 26-22 in a Reserve grade match.

In the Premier division, Omahu Huia edged out Napier Pirate Panthers in a close match that ended 32-30, while defending champions Bridge Pa won both its opening-day games by default.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Ian Cooper was there to capture all the action.

Maori Agricultural College players focus on the action during their side's 50-16 win over Hawke's Bay Bulldogs. Photo / Ian Cooper

A Napier Pirate Panthers player fighting to keep the ball against Omahu Huia. Photo / Ian Cooper

Spectators watch on as MAC take on Hawke's Bay Bulldogs on Saturday. Photo / Ian Cooper