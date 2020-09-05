

A Napier resident has won a new $84,000 ute as part of Lotto's Father's Day Triple Dip promotion.

The winning ticket was purchased from Tamatea Pak'nSave.

The proud owner of voucher number 665192 will be one of five lucky Lotto winners who will walk away with a new Ford Ranger Raptor.

The other four winners are from Auckland, Whangarei and Te Awamutu.

Eleven Lotto winners have become multi-millionaires with Powerball in the last month, including a Napier couple who won $5m as part of last month's $50m jackpot.

Ticket holders are advised to check it at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ ticket-checker app.

Players can phone Lotto on 0800 695 6886 if they want to inquire about the best way to claim a prize.