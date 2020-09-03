

The Eastern Institute of Technology in Hawke's Bay has been selected as New Zealand's new centre of vocational study for the food and fibre industry.

The Taradale campus lost out on being the headquarters of the Governnment's mega merged polytechnic - the NZ Skills of Institute and Technology (NZIST) - earlier this year, but being the new Centre of Vocational Excellence (CoVE) for Food and Fibre will provide a significant filip for the region as NZ navigates out of Covid-19.

Minister of Education Chris Hipkins made the announcement at the Manukau Institute of Technology on Thursday morning. The construction CoVE will be hosted in Manukau.

EIT's Food and Fibre CoVE is a collaboration between the primary sector and vocational education system made up of 54 organisations across the food and fibre sector including industry associations, tertiary providers, Māori, employers, employees and standard setting bodies.

It is the first announcement of CoVE hosts developed from the Government's Reform of Vocation Education which brought together all 16 of New Zealand's Institutes of Technology and Polytech's (ITPs) as NZIST.

Hipkins said said the food and fibre industry had a significant skills shortage.

"Both sectors are crucial to helping New Zealand's recovery from Covid-19."

Consortium chair Jeremy Baker said the CoVE was expected to improve vocational education to build skills in the industry for a sustainable future.

"The CoVE is a significant achievement. It shows an unprecedented level of collaboration within the food and fibre sector.

"This is a decisive step forward in the partnership between the food and fibre sectors and government. The Food and Fibre CoVE will be learner-focused, led by industry and enabled by government."

Napier MP Stuart Nash said the decision recognises the regional expertise in the sector and the work EIT does in education.

"If you want to study this stuff ... now people will come to Hawke's Bay to do this."

EIT board chair Hilton Collier said EIT has "significant capability and expertise" in primary industries education being well connected with the sector in Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti and 45-years' experience being an education provider.

The aim of the CoVE is to "build excellence in vocational education through focusing on the success of learners, industry and education."

Key outcomes of the Food and Fibre CoVE include a focus on strengthen the collaboration within the sector to produce well-trained and work-ready graduates; and provide better upskilling and re-skilling opportunities.

It will also support the development of workplace-based learning models which are better suited to industry needs and develop the connection between the industry and education providers.