The animals at the SPCA shelter in Waipukurau are moving with the times.

They've taken some selfies, written their profiles and they've gone online. And it's working well, says Bruce Wills, area manager for the SPCA Hawke's Bay inspectorate.

In a new move, viewing of the animals at the SPCA's Waipukurau shelter is by appointment only.

"We're encouraging the public to look at the animals online, read their profiles, then if they find something they like make an appointment to come in.

"This gives people more time to dedicate to finding what they want.

"It's working out better. Having the shelter open for people to come and go can be chaotic and upsets the animals. The appointment system is very successful and results in more adoptions as people come in knowing which animal they want to see.

"We're working towards consistency in management, nationwide, and this is one more step towards that."

Other changes include the CHB shelter being managed from Hastings, which has a fulltime manager, and making more use of CHB's "very good" dog facilities and volunteers.

"CHB has volunteers who are skilled and passionate at working with dogs so we are able to better look after dogs that need long-term care. We're working to each centre's strengths. It's really good to be able to share the resources of Waipukurau, Napier and Hastings. It's a positive move and has increased our capacity to care for the region's animals."

Another benefit to the shared services is the formation of a team of SPCA inspectors, based in Napier.

"There have been some big jobs lately that have required multiple inspectors," Bruce says. "We are now better equipped to deal with these situations."

Behind the scenes at the SPCA's Waipukurau shelter there is a steady stream of improvements happening.

"We now have the main building air conditioned which is more comfortable for the staff and the animals, and we are improving the dog area with a wash area, heat lamps and kennel shades."

Donations of funds and bedding are still accepted at the SPCA shelter in Coughlan Rd, Waipukurau and you can view animals up for adoption throughout Hawke's Bay and nationwide at www.spca.nz