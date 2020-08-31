The Arts & Crafts Corner Otane is celebrating 50 years of serving the Central Hawke's Bay community through painting, patchwork, pottery, planting and papercraft.

But it is an anniversary that almost did not happen.

In 1969 the old school building the society calls home was almost razed and the land it sat on vested back to the local council.

But with the help of Thurston Trewheellar, three keen painters - Mrs Bennie, Mrs Waters and Mrs Haine - made sure this did not happen because they saw this building still had much to teach.

Not in the way of the reading and arithmetic that had filled its rooms for so long; but in classes of art, embroidery and weaving and ceramics – many of which are still held today.

Bill Trewheellar, recalling the words of his father, says the enthusiasm of those three ladies still lives on in the Arts & Crafts Corner 50 years later.

"In both the society they envisaged and in the historic building they saved from what my father called the March of Progress," he says.

"The motto of the Arts & Crafts Corner could well read Determina Carborundum da Buldoza – that is, Determination can wear down the Bulldozer."

It is that determination that has led to the celebrations this weekend.

"It is an exciting time for the Arts & Crafts Corner," current president Jean Scott says.

"To get to 50 years is an incredible achievement and one we could not have done without the members we have today – some of whom have been with the society for almost 50 years."

She said the 100-plus members are always keen to share their rich tapestry of artistic knowledge with everyone.

"We have groups for painting, embroidery, quilting, papercraft, mosaic, wool craft and gardening," she says.

"And anybody who wants to come along to be a part of any class to learn or to share their knowledge is always welcome here."

As a part of the celebrations the Arts and Craft Corner will hold an arts and craft sale from 9am to 4pm this Sunday, September 6, at its home on the corner of Higginson St and White Rd in Otane.