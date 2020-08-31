For Mayor Tracey Collis, a high point of the past month was attending the signing ceremony at Te Ahu a Tūranga Marae for the Manawatū-Tararua Highway.

It formalised the Project Alliance Agreement, the Governance Management Plan and the Sub-Alliance Agreement, between the Alliance and Goodman Contractors for the major earthworks.

"We have much to be excited about with the promise of a better road, employment, housing and economic activity. Our future is bright and we are already seeing this reflected in our growth and spending," Collis said in her report to council.

Another highway milestone was the blessing of the site office in Ashhurst.

Collis said it was great to see this get under way and to hear the plans.

"The building will be moved on to the site and has a meeting space for up to 100 people. We should see this happen quite quickly. There is also talk of having cameras to keep the public connected to the project while contractors are working on the road."

Another major highlight of the month was the announcement of $14.6 million from the Government's Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund to upgrade and repair the 40km stretch of Route 52 from Weber to Hawke's Bay.

Gaining an insight into local industries saw councillors visit Alliance processing plant at which they gained an understanding of the plant, processes and efficiencies, particularly in regards to water.

Collis said the robotics and technology were impressive.

The Connect Tararua Ahiweka site blessing was another feature of the month.

"It was a joyous moment to stand together at Ahiweka after years of work put in to reach this moment," Collis said.

The team building the 4G towers are planning to have them all built by Christmas. The other sites are Herbertville, Mangamaire, Mangatainoka Valley, Kumeroa and Pongaroa.

Collis praised the work of the Connect Tararua Governance Group of Tim Poulton, Mel Poulton, Callum Skeet, Richard Murfitt, Allan Benbow, Mavis Mullins, Sharon Wards and Alison Franklin.

During the month Collis said she was surprised to receive a request to provide an overview of her role as a woman working in local government and as mayor of Tararua for Pahiatua Girl Guides.

"While the troop was genuinely interested in this discussion, it was the high tea and surprise acknowledgement of Emma Brunton's Queen's Guide award."