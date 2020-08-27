Pahiatua Ranger Emma Brunton received her Queen's Guide award from Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy on August 15.

The Queen's Guide is the top award in Guiding - in New Zealand it is earned by Rangers and was introduced in 1946.

It is thought this is the first QG in 40 years for a Pahiatua Ranger Unit, but there have been girls in Pahiatua who have earned it through other units or through Guides Aotearoa (correspondence method).

Requirements for New Zealand include: service, leadership, interest badges and a residential weekend. It takes around four years to earn and must be complete by the time Rangers are 17. It is not an easy award to obtain.

"It was challenging," said Emma. "I enjoyed doing all the camping and the cooking. There were lots of challenges, things that took me out of my comfort zone. I met people I wouldn't normally meet, including going to a Queen's Guide retreat near Wellington by myself. I didn't know any of the girls but soon met new people," she said.

Emma joined Girl Guiding NZ as a Pippin 5/6 years old. She has been a Brownie and a Guide also, before becoming a Ranger. She completed her QG in November a few weeks before her 17th birthday.

It was supposed to have been presented on March 28 by the Governor-General at Government House but due to lockdown had to be postponed until recently.

For her leadership certificate Emma planned and ran a weekend camp for the Guide unit.

"It makes you more focused, outgoing and develops determination," she said.

As a Ranger she has completed more than 70 hours of community service.

Some of her Interest badges included themes of: cooking, camping, ecoworld, Kiwiana, health and fitness, trying different sports, performing arts and having fun in the outdoors. They have to do 12, one on each theme, but Emma has done more than that.

Emma also plays sport for her school and works at New World. She has played a strong leadership role in the Ranger Unit.