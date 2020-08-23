Four years ago Napier-born Dean McRae discovered the Dudley Arms Hotel for sale in Mangatainoka, just up the road from the Tui Brewery.

With vast experience of renovating buildings in Australia he could immediately see the potential, and bought the building as a semi-retirement project, planning to settle down there for good with partner Elizabeth.

Since then it has been a labour of love to restore the hotel to its original state as built in 1919 after its predecessor was burnt to the ground.

His plan was to have it ready for its centenary in 2019 but he soon discovered there was much more work required than originally expected.

Since then he has had to repile and lift a sinking frontage, replace 95 per cent of the weatherboards, re-roof the whole building, free up or replace the vertically sliding windows, install a second-floor mezzanine balcony and fire escape and resurface and restore the north-facing and road-side verandahs.

In the interior he has stripped the wallpaper and scrim off the walls and paint from the floors to reveal beautiful native timbers which he has varnished.

He has removed Gib and Pinex to uncover more beautiful timbers in the ceilings and has worked hard on the spectacular staircase to highlight its timbers and craftsmanship.

McRae has opened up some of the five bedrooms to make a living space, installing a kitchen, bedroom and ensuite for himself and Elizabeth, with plans to refurbish other rooms for visitors.

He has mixed recycled timbers with modern Gib boarding and ornate plasterwork in the style of the early 20th century, adding lighting, furnishings and curtains also of that era.

Tremendous support from the community and the Tararua District Council has boosted his spirits when refurbishing challenges have threatened his resolve.

McRae said mayor Tracey Collis had dropped in to say thanks for taking on the restoration, the council's building inspectors had offered good advice and Cr Alison Franklin had been hugely helpful.

Locals are right behind the rebuild, getting in touch when they know of a demolition that might have recyclable timbers, and many have volunteered to help.

Dean McRae digging a wine cellar with the help from friends Benjamin from France, and Tristan and Nicky from London.

Help has also come from some unusual sources.

A timber supplier from Taranaki sent him exterior planking at a reduced cost because "he loves the old Dudley Arms."

Three young tourists from Europe whom McRae had met in the past and were happy to be touring New Zealand, had dropped in to help, and other passers-by popped in to marvel at the progress.

McRae said there was still lots to be done.

"The bar is still intact but it will probably not be a pub again.

"The building is telling me it should become a bed and breakfast."

In anticipation he has planted an orchard and has begun to remodel the garden. He has recently excavated 1.8 metres into the foundations for a future wine cellar, uncovering a charcoal layer surviving from the 1919 fire. All the rocks are being stored to reline the cellar.

Nothing is wasted and there is no great rush to finish.