The first of nine new houses in a Napier suburb at the centre of the housing crisis could be available to new tenants by the end of the year.

The homes, on a Bledisloe Rd block neighbouring the Challenge Maraenui petrol station formerly occupied by two-storey state housing units, are among 31 in three separate developments being started this year by stage agency Kainga Ora Homes and Communities.

The former units were part of the widespread removal or demolition of state housing which started more than seven years ago.

Construction on the site is now well underway and Kainga Ora chief executive special advisor Andrew Booker said "delivery" of the homes will be staged, with the first three expected to be completed by mid-December.

The remaining six would be completed early next year, he said.

The site will comprise four two-bedroom homes, three three-bedroomed, and two with four bedrooms.

A site in Kelvin Place will have 13 homes by the time its redevelopment is complete, and nine homes will be built on a Percy Spiller Ave site.

They will be "public housing" that will "initially be used to meet the urgent demand for transitional housing, Maraenui residents were told in a letterbox-drop.

Booker said: "This development will see the benefits of off-site manufacturing by using the innovative build methods of Concision insulated wall panels. The use of these panels improves accuracy, reduces waste, is faster, and more cost effective."

He said the wall panels are factory-made with all insulation, wall linings and plastering included in the process before the panels are transported to the pre-prepared site for the assembly of the homes.