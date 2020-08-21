More than 100 bikers from the military services are expected in Napier tomorrow for the Fallen Comrades Memorial Ride and Service.

The ride, including current and former service personnel, has been an annual event known as the Duggy Grant Memorial Ride, in memory of Corporal Douglas Grant, an SAS trooper killed during a Taliban raid in Kabul, in Afghanistan, on August 19, 2011.

The Patriots Defence Force Motor Cycle Club and family decided to extend the event this year to commemorate all fallen defence force staff, said ex-navy catering corps member Sheryl Cooney, vice-president of the club, of which Duggy Grant was a member through its Manawatu chapter.

Many of the riders will gather in Woodville before riding through Hawke's Bay to Corporal Grant's graveside in Western Hills Cemetery, Napier, where a memorial service starts at 1.30pm.

Advertisement

Other chapters such as the Veterans, Brothers in Arms and Waka Toa are expected to be represented, including five from the Deep South (Otago and Southland).

Among the riders will be Chief of Navy Commander David Proctor, a motorbike buff originally from Hawke's Bay.