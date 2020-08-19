The Pahiatua Rangers recently undertook a service project removing the rubbish along Mangahao Rd.

In one hour they collected six bags of rubbish - most of it thrown from cars - such as glass bottles, cans, chippie packets and fast food containers.

They also found unknown items in plastic bags, old carpet and cushions. Most of the rubbish was found in the grass from the town bridge to the railway line.

They were supporting one of our Rangers, Hazel Ross, who is working towards her Bronze Duke of Edinburgh's Hillary Award. For the past three months she has been collecting rubbish, for an hour a week, around Pahiatua, tackling a different place each week. She has found the same assortment of items as well as lots of cigarette butts.

Advertisement

"If people thought before they threw things out the car window and took them to a bin instead our rubbish problems would disappear," said Carol Pound of Pahiatua Rangers.