

The annual Blossom Festival in Hastings has been postponed for three weeks due to Covid-19.

The event which was set to be held on September 12 will now be held October 3 due to Covid-19 level two restrictions disrupting plans.

The event is run by Arts Inc. Heretaunga with support from Hastings District Council to celebrate the start of Spring and attracts large crowds every year.

Under level 2 no more than 100 people are allowed at gatherings and people must keep their distance from others in public.

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said she was hopeful that by October Hawke's Bay will return to level 1 and the parade will be able to go ahead.

"The Blossom Festival attracts thousands of people into our city ever year and we want everyone to be able to join in," she said.

This year's parade theme is 'Flower Power – New Growth' which Blossom Festival director Lyn Mackie said is timely.

The theme is open to interpretation by the community groups or people who want to get involved.

Entries for the parade close on September 19 and forms can be found by calling or emailing Arts Inc. Heretaunga on 878 9447 or info@artsinc.co.nz or visiting the website.