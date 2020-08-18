Covid-19 put paid to the CHB Vintage Car Club's annual Daffodil Rally, but didn't stop the club from making its customary donation to CHB Cancer Support.

Club chairman Bruce Poole said the nationwide Daffodil Rally was cancelled, but the club dipped into its funds to make its regular donation, although not the amount the members may have wished to give.

"Last year we raised about $3500 but without the rally we have still managed to donate $1000 this time round. We are sorry it couldn't be more, but we will still be helping out on Daffodil Day and taking cars to Woburn Rest Home and Mt Herbert House, delivering a daffodil to each person."

On behalf of CHB Cancer Support, Mary Peacock thanked the car club members for their generous support over many years, saying organisers "Lyn and Sandra [Cross] always do a wonderful job".

Lyn said he had always enjoyed the fundraising, "and it's a good thing to be helping out with".