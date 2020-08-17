Dannevirke Squash hosted a Downers sponsored open squash tournament in the last weekend, August 7-8, with 40 entries coming from as far as Auckland in the north, across to Whanganui and south to Palmerston North.

Two local players Rebecca Hewitt and Amanda Cunningham exchange shots in the Women's C-Grade.

Some of the best squash seen in Dannevirke was on display by the three A-Graders who entered, the winner in the final being Taylor Bettelheim from Tauranga with the runner up Matt Ratchiffe from Whanganui

There was plenty of opportunity for all Dannevirke players to gain good competition with participants from A to J grade entering. In fact the open women's winner was B grader Genevieve Bell from Palmerston North and the runner-up was our very own Elizabeth Laws from Kumeroa.

Everyone enjoyed a fun-filled tournament with some great hospitality from Dannevirke.

The tournament started after 6pm on Friday, all players having one game with two more on Saturday.