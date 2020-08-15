

A cold start to the week will be balanced out with highs of 20C towards the week's end.

MetService meteorologist Tom Adams said temperatures will drop to zero degrees early this week, before a steady climb before the weekend.

"Hawke's Bay has had some pretty frosty mornings recently, with Napier likely to have frost across Sunday and Monday nights," he said.

"But there should be enough cloud over on Tuesday night to stop the frost as we go into Wednesday."

Hastings can expect lows of 1C on Monday night, with Napier hitting lows of 0C.

Adams said Napier and Wairoa will see a high of 15C and 16C on Tuesday and Wednesday, while Hastings is set for highs of 14C and 16C.

Hawke's Bay will start to warm up later in the week, with Napier and Hastings expected to hit respective highs of 19C and 20C on Thursday.

However, with the higher temperatures come patches of wet weather across the region.

"As we get northwesterlies ahead of a system, it really starts to warm up on Thursday as we're in that warmer air mass," Adams said. "But that unfortunately that also brings the rain."

The system in the Tasman is likely to produce scattered showers across Napier and Hastings on Wednesday, before slowly clearing on Thursday and Friday.

"The rain will get a bit heavier on Thursday, before it clears out on Friday for another nice weekend," Adams added.

Highs of 19C are expected in Hastings and Napier across Saturday and Sunday.