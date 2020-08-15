

A person critically injured following a single-vehicle accident on State Highway 5, near Te Pohue, on Saturday morning is in a stable condition.

Emergency services were called to the crash on SH5, just south of Ohurakura Rd, at about 11am on Saturday.

Police said the vehicle left the road, but traffic was not impeded.

A rescue helicopter was called to the scene and transported one person in a critical condition to hospital.

There were no other significant injuries.

A police spokeswoman said: "The critically injured person is stable, and we understand expected to be moved to a ward today."

The Serious Crash Unit was advised and the circumstances of the crash are under investigation.