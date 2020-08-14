At least seven candidates are expected to be in the race for the Tukituki electorate of incumbent MP Lawrence Yule at the general election.

Now likely to be the most widely contested of four electorates across Hawke's Bay – among the 60 electorates nationwide – the numbers have been boosted late this week with the addition of two confirmed either by themselves or by their party, while Hawke's Bay Today understands at least one more candidate will stand.

Confirmed are New Conservative Party candidate Nick McMinn-Collard and 2014 candidate Romana Manning, of the Legalise Cannabis Party. On Friday Hawke's Bay Today was unable to contact the other person thought to have entered the race.

Nominations opened last Monday and close next Friday (August 21). Voting opens on September 5 and closes at 7pm on September 19 (commonly known as polling day, when the majority of voting is done in person at booths in community facilities and schools throughout the country).

Anyone aged 18 or over by or on September 19 is entitled to vote but must be enrolled (ph 0800 367656 or email https://vote.nz/voting/get-ready-to-vote/how-to-vote/), while people on the roll are advised to check their details are correct if they have changed address since the 2017 election.

Under the Mixed Member Proportional (MMP) election process in place since 1996, electors have two votes, one for a candidate in their area (electorate) and one for a registered political party.

Associated with the election are two referendums, on the End of Life Choice Act 2019 and the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill.

While official nominations will not be made public by the Electoral Commission until August 22, 23 have indicated they will seek election across the three general electorates and one Māori electorate in the Hawke's Bay region.

Candidates currently known to Hawke's Bay Today are:

Napier (includes Wairoa): Deborah BURNSIDE (New Conservative), James CROW (GREEN), Judy KENDALL (Act), Stuart NASH (Labour), Katie NIMON (national), John Clive SMITH (Independent).

Tukituki (includes Hastings, Havelock North, Flaxmere): Jan DAFFERN (Act), Anna LORCK (Labour), Romana MANNING (Legalise Cannabis), Nick McMINN-COLLARD (New Conservative), Chris PERLEY (Green), Melanie PETROWSKI (One), Lawrence YULE (National).

Wairarapa (includes Central Hawke's Bay, Dannevirke): Mike BUTTERICK (National), Warren BUTTERWORTH (New Conservative), Roger GREENSLADE (Act), Kieran McANULTY (Labour), Ron MARK (NZ First), Celia WADE-BROWN (Green).

Ikaroa Rawhiti (East Coast, Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa): Elisabeth KEREKERE (Green), Heather Te AU SKIPWORTH (Maori), Kelly THURSTON (Outdoors), Meka WHAITIRI (Labour).