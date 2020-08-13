One of the biggest lawn mower racing events in New Zealand was held on the corner of Cliff Rd and State Highway 2 in Eketahuna earlier this year, coverage being delayed due to Covid-19.

The event involved highly modified lawn mowers from all over New Zealand coming together to race around a purpose-built track.

The racing promised a fun family day out and the schedule was six-lap races with the best out of three rounds.

Eketahuna's Alan Gray began the lawn mowing racing event in 2017 to entertain his wife Megan as she battled stomach cancer. Megan lost the battle with cancer in April 2018.

Alan and a few mates decided to run the mower racing event annually and thus formed the Eketahuna Lawn mower Racing Club.

The club has grown from six to over 20 members in just over two years.

The club plans to grow this annual event and continue to support Arohanui Hospice as they have not forgotten the support that was provided during Megan's illness.

About Hospice:

Since 1991 Arohanui Hospice in Palmerston North has been providing specialist palliative care for people with a life-limiting illness in the Palmerston North, Manawatu, Tararua, Horowhenua, Rangitikei and Otaki regions.

■ Care provided by Arohanui Hospice enables patients to achieve the best possible quality of life, and provides support to their families.

■ Hospice care is holistic, encompassing the physical, psychosocial, spiritual and cultural needs of the patient and their family.

■ Care is provided at no cost and provided wherever people need it - at the hospice inpatient unit, at home or an alternative comfortable environment.

■ The services provided include support of the patient in the community, inpatient care, respite care, 24-hour advice, outpatient clinics, day procedures, an activities-based day programme, social work services, family support, pastoral and bereavement support.

■ 70 per cent of patients had a cancer diagnosis in 2018/19. However, they also care for people with non-malignant conditions such as motor neurone disease, respiratory disease and heart disease.

■ Arohanui Hospice is only partly funded by the government and each year needs to make up the shortfall in funding. In the 2019-2020 financial year the hospice needs to raise over $3 million from the community.