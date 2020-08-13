In a spectacular ceremony at the Te Ahu a Turanga Marae in Woodville on Tuesday, August 11 the Project Alliance Agreement for Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū Tararua Highway was signed by all participating partners.

Minister of Transport Phil Twyford accepts the challenge offered by warrior Wharemako Paewai.

In an indication of the significance of the event Minister of Transport Phil Twyford attended as well as the four iwi partners, the mayors of Tararua, Palmerston North and Manawatū, MPs Kieran McAnulty, Ian McKelvie and Adrian Ruawhe and many other dignitaries. The marae was bulging with 140 locals and visitors.

The visitors were first challenged in a wero by Wharemako Paewai and Minister Twyford accepted the challenge before the karanga rang out and as the 40 strong group was welcomed on to the marae and into the wharenui a haka was performed.

There followed three mihi (speeches) from iwi leaders talking about the significance of the event and the partnership, each followed by waiata.

After an hour the formal signing process began with Tararua mayor Tracey Collis inviting Minister Twyford to speak.

After acknowledging the dignitaries attending he said this signing was a key milestone for a project that will be a legacy in the Manawatū and Tararua areas as well as a key strategic link for New Zealand. He said he was proud the $620 million was being funded and is happening under his Government.

He spoke of the many benefits the project would have for the local area referring to employment, housing, tourism opportunities and other infrastructure developments but he said the highway was not just a road.

He said he wanted to acknowledge the Alliance and Waka Kotahi's partnership with local iwi who are represented and deeply involved in the governance and operations of the project.

He said it was great the agency is taking the same approach they took with Waikato Tainui and the Waikato Expressway and working alongside mana whenua.

He predicted that through having strong local partnerships and mandating good social outcomes, this project is setting a great example for other upcoming major infrastructure projects.

He concluded that the project "Was a long-time coming" but that "we are not only building a road but building a nation".

Next to speak was Ian Sloane, alliance chairman of the board responsible for building the highway, who said this project was different in that locals wanted to help and with their help he looked forward to "bringing this project to life in the next 12 months".

He said "being in the waka together" he could see fantastic outcomes for the future.

Each iwi partner was invited to reply and all kaitiaki felt honoured to be part of the occasion and excited by the future, one saying his iwi traditionally distrusted roads as they split communities but this was different.

Another urged haste in the carrying out of the project so as to benefit locals as soon as possible.

In turn the alliance partners then signed the three documents as members of the Tararua College kapa haka group sang waiata.

A hangi meal was then enjoyed by the 140 guests.