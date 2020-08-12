Feeder bull sales have been running for the past three weeks in both Dannevirke and Mangatainoka with prices reflecting the North Island-wide trend of being $30/head down on this time last year.

These Blatchford aged feeder bulls topped the Friesian prices at $175/head.

Friesian bulls dominated both sales this week as in previous sales, numbers being slightly down but still offering a good range.

Good-quality Friesian bulls were returning $130/head at both the Dannevirke NZ Farmers Livestock sale on Monday August 10 and PGG Wrightson's sale on Tuesday August 11, with medium quality ranging between $80 and $100/head.

Beef cross bulls were few but in high demand, white-faced Hereford X reaching $180-185/head, a Speckled Park topping the Dannevirke sale at $190 and an Angus going for $175.

Advertisement

Beef X heifers numbered barely a dozen and averaged $100/head.

There was keen demand from buyers, one farmer from Ōmakere buying 45 calves and looking for more to reach his target of 200.

Both livestock agencies are seeking more yardings.