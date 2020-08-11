Bluey, Dannevirke's Gordon St icon, is now home to Tararua's Cancer Society Support Care Service and co-ordinator Cherie Rissetto is loving it.

She says its location puts it in among other social service providers such as Tararua REAP and Rangitāne o Tamaki Nui a Rua.

The support service was originally housed in the Viking Financial Services office on High St, just opposite St John's Anglican Church, but Rissetto feels the new office is more accessible.

The building, which also houses MASH Trust counsellors Tom Boggins and Donna Quaife, will be officially opened on Thursday September 3.

In the meantime, it's business as usual for Rissetto who covers the whole of the Tararua District, from Norsewood to the coast and down to Eketahuna.

Rissetto's working week is 8.30am to 4.30pm Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

She says she is trying to make Mondays her in office day, although because of the nature of her support care role this can change at any time.

She advises cancer patients and their families who seek help to phone her first to arrange a meeting, whether it be in the office or in their own homes.

With Wednesday's move to Covid-19 alert level 2 Rissetto says is also happy to carry out phone assessments and consultations.

Rissetto hopes to establish a women's health group, along the lines of the successful men's cancer support group,and is keen to hear from anyone who is interested.