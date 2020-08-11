Napier Family Centre is pleased to announce that Kerry Henderson is the new CEO following the resignation of Kath Curran who had been with the centre since 2004.

"Kerry is a superb appointment who brings with her a wide range of experience working for government agencies, early childhood education, iwi and community strategic development," says chairwoman Diane Mara.

"The board is excited to be working with Kerry to take Napier Family Centre into its fourth decade of operation, continuing to serve children and families in the same spirit of Christian service that lies at the heart of our mission and purpose."

Diane and the board also recognise the contribution and leadership of outgoing CEO Kath Curran.

"We thank Kath for her tireless effort, dedication and prudent management of Napier Family Centre over the past six years. The role is one of high responsibility where we have faced and met many challenges within the communities we serve. Thank you for your commitment and professionalism. We wish you well in your next venture."

The ecumenical social service agency was established in 1983 by the combined churches of Napier to support disadvantaged families in the community. Napier Family Centre works with the values of integrity, compassion, innovation and teamwork in the five main areas of counselling, financial capabilities, social work, education programmes and early childhood care and education.

Kerry says it is an honour to join Napier Family Centre with its strong history of collaboration and supporting whānau across Hawke's Bay.

"The whole country has seen recently how important NGOs are for the wellbeing of vulnerable people in our community. The fence at the top of the cliff rather than the ambulance at the bottom. I look forward to working with the professional team at Napier Family Centre who support the families showing great courage and determination to build better lives for themselves and their children as we continue to navigate the impacts of Covid-19. It is imperative we work in partnership with central and local government, other NGOs and iwi and hapū to ensure we provide the best possible support for our communities."