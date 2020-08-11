The resignation of its chairwoman, a subscription reduction and the election of four new committee members were the main outcomes at the Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce meeting on Monday night.

In her report chairwoman Stephanie Buckeridge said it had been an interesting year, to say the least, and outlined some of the After 5 events the chamber hosted during the year.

She said the Christmas parade is organised by the Chamber of Commerce and was again sponsored by Dannevirke Mitre 10.

"The parade is probably one of the most highly anticipated annual events held in Dannevirke. For many years we have been working on how to get people into town before and after the parade and last year we brought a bouncy castle and a magician to the main street before the parade to encourage this. It was a great success."

Buckeridge said during January the committee started planning the next round of After 5s but by the end of February there was some doubt as to what the chamber should and shouldn't be promoting.

"By March we experienced something that was nothing like we had ever experienced before - a nationwide lockdown."

Buckeridge said there was something to be said for living in a small community.

"Our spirits remained relatively high, businesses tried new things and have continued to work towards the new new.

"Shires organised a bumper box which was advertised through Facebook and probably became the most talked about box of fruit and veges in New Zealand."

Buckeridge congratulated Tararua District Council for coming up with the "Love Local" campaign.

"How awesome is it to have an online directory of who does what in our area."

She urged anyone who was not listed on the website to take a look and join up.

"Since businesses were able to reopen in May there has been an absolute hive of activity throughout our district, from new businesses popping up, businesses moving and businesses refreshing their ways or look.

"There's nothing like a nationwide lockdown to bring new ideas and shake up our way of operating."

With the general election fast approaching, Buckeridge thanked committee members Hamish Illsley and Terry Hynes for organising a meet the candidates evening to be held at The Hub on Wednesday August 19 when all candidates standing in both the Wairarapa and Ikaroa Rāwhiti electorates will be attending.

Buckeridge described the Chamber of Commerce as a boundless committee.

"Anything is possible when the right people are in the right place with the right motivation."

She said the committee was a small group of volunteers who met once a month.

"There are a few faces who have been on the chamber for many years. They come with expertise and knowledge of how things flow and have worked, but there is always room for new blood.

"I joined the chamber in 2016 as a 21-year-old and have been the youngest committee member for a long time. At 24 I was elected as chairperson and I would love to see a youth representative on the chamber to allow another young voice to be heard."

At the conclusion of her report Buckeridge announced she would not be seeking re-election. She has held the position for the past year.

"It has been an interestingly great year for us all and a chairperson of the chamber I am proud of what we have achieved and given the circumstances of what 20202 has thrown at us, I have thoroughly enjoyed being the face of the chamber.

"Unfortunately I will not be seeking re-election as chair, however I do wish to remain on the committee."

As there were no nominations for chair, Buckeridge said she would continue in the role until the chamber's first meeting which will be held on September 14.

In presenting the financial report treasurer Moira Paewai said the chamber's main source of income was through subscriptions.

"Since last year membership has dropped from 125 to 113 but the new committee will be undertaking a membership drive.

"The subscription is $80 plus GST. This isn't expensive and is good value if chamber members make use if it."

However, Paewai said in view of the effects of the Covid-19 lockdown the committee had suggested halving the subscription.

Chamber committee member Suresh Patel suggested the subscription be set at $50 plus GST which took the amount up to $57.50.

He felt setting the subscription at that amount could encourage some of the new businesses that have started up in the town to get on board.

Former chamber chairwoman Sue Berry agreed and said she thought a lot of businesses were doing their own thing and would baulk at joining the chamber if the subscription remained at $90.

In the election of officers deputy chairman Bryce Galloway was re-elected, as were secretary Kate Holdem and treasurer Paewai.

New committee members elected were Buckeridge, David Curtis, David Frith and Robynne Cload.

Committee members who were re-elected were Terry Hynes, Les Trigg, Suresh Patel, Mark Maxwell and Bec Adie.

Colleen McVeigh and Garry Hasler did not seek re-election.