The Central Hawke's Bay College First XV continued their fine season with a win over Napier Boy's High School on Saturday.

Playing their third game in a week did not blunt their fitness edge as CHBC came from behind in the second half to score two late tries to seal a well-deserved victory.

Playing into the strong wind in the first half, they opened the scoring with an excellent forward try to outstanding lock Dylan Wind.

NBHS scored a converted try soon after but strong defence saw the teams head into the sheds at halftime with the scoreline reading 7–5 to NBHS.

Advertisement

Playing with the strong wind in their backs after the break, CHBC soon found themselves down 12–5 and struggling to gain enough possession to threaten the opposition.

That all changed when fullback Jackson Baylis retrieved a kick through in front of his own posts and 90 metres later scored an outstanding individual try after outpacing and outsmarting NBHS on his way to the goal line.

Following a missed conversion kick, CHBC were still behind when first five Oliver Wichman picked up a loose ball and scooted over for the winning try.

The foundation for the win was laid by the young forward pack, which was well led by Rhys Baker until he was injured. Dylan Wind had a strong game and was well supported by Aidan Flack and Michael Large. Jack Sherman had a strong game at second five and Oliver Wichman controlled the game well.