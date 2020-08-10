Sport Hawke's Bay has announced that the CHB Mail Central Hawke's Bay Sports Awards will go ahead this year and not be impacted by Covid-19.

Due to there being no current event restrictions on large gatherings, the gala dinner will be held on November 6 at the AW Parsons Indoor Stadium.

Covid-19 will have impacted many athletes, clubs and sporting events through the 2019-2020 sporting season. To accommodate this and allow winter codes to finish their current season, the qualifying period has been extended until September 18.

Central Hawke's Bay community sport adviser, Nicki Heremaia says, "The awards are always a special occasion, now more than previous years it is important to celebrate alongside one another to recognise athletes and those that give their valuable time to contribute to sport and recreation within the region."

The 2020 master of ceremony is yet to be announced with previous years' having been James McOnie, Melodie Robinson and John McBeth, the latter two being guest speakers.

The nomination period will open on Monday August 17 and close on September 18. Nominations will be accepted from national and regional sports organisations, clubs, schools, media and the public.

Last year the CHB Mail Sportsperson of the year was awarded to cricketer Blair Tickner, after being held strong by Regan Gough for four years. The overall Sportsperson of the Year Award will be decided from the Junior Male and Female, Masters and Senior Male and Female Sportsperson of the Year and Junior and Senior Team of the Year.

For more information or to nominate visit the Sports Awards page on the Sport Hawke's Bay website – www.sporthbchb.net.nz