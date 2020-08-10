

A man has been arrested in relation to alleged carjacking incidents on State Highway 2 between Takapau and Dannevirke.

On Monday, police told Hawke's Bay Today that one man had been arrested in relation to the incident.

A police spokeswoman said a 35-year-old man will be appearing in Hastings District Court this week charged with dangerous driving, wilful damage and threatening behaviour.

"We have not received any other reports and inquiries are ongoing," she said.

The incidents reported in Hawke's Bay Today on August 5 involved a vehicle apparently trying to force Silver Fern Farms freezing workers to stop driving.

The workers reported to police that a vehicle had attempted to stop them on State Highway 2 between Takapau and Dannevirke, by "high beaming" their vehicles.

Last week a worker's wife, who wanted to remain anonymous, told Hawke's Bay Today her husband was driving home from his night shift in Takapau around 1am, when he was chased by a car driving erratically with "full beam" lights on.

"My husband slowed down thinking they needed to pass but the car then pulled in front of him and slammed its brakes on, causing him to have to do the same," she said.

She claimed three males then got out of the car, one with a golf club which they used to smash the windscreen.

The woman believed the trio kept chasing the man, but then targeted his colleague.

"Luckily my husband had warned him and he was able to evade them and get home unharmed."