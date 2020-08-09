

Monday's sun could be the last for a few days as rain and a colder weekend is ahead for Hawke's Bay.

Monday is proving to be a fine day in Hawke's Bay with above average temperatures for this time of year and no rain. Unfortunately, this won't last.

Rain is set to start some time in the second half of Tuesday as a "significant low-pressure system" affects the North Island, MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey says.

The Wairoa District may see heavy falls on Wednesday as the system moves to the east.

Rain was expected to be persistent in the rest of Hawke's Bay but would be heaviest in Wairoa, Glassey said.

Heavy rain was considered to be over 6mm in an hour but warnings were not issued until rain reaches 100mm in 24 hours, he said. As of yet, no heavy rain watches or warnings have been issued.

On Wednesday winds will turn to strong southerlies in the morning.

Thursday will be a "reasonable day" as fine spells increase throughout the day.

Temperatures for the first half of the week will be in the mid-teens throughout the region before a southerly change brings colder temperatures in the second half of the week.

Showers develop again on Friday and temperatures drop to 11 to 12 degrees Celsius throughout the region.

These colder temperatures continue throughout the weekend, starting to ease on Sunday with Waipukurau at 10C on Saturday and 11C on Sunday. Napier and Hastings will be 12C on Saturday and 13C on Sunday and Wairoa 11C and 12C.