

Complaints about wet wood have dampened the spirits of local firewood purchasers.

Several complaints refer to Speedy Firewood, a company whose director is listed on the New Zealand Companies Register as Thomas Douglas Francis Macdonald.

Hawke's Bay rapper Tom Francis shares the same name as the director and has previously sold firewood to fund overseas trips to further his music career.

However, a Speedy Firewood spokesperson, who would not identify themselves, told Hawke's Bay Today that Francis does not own Speedy Firewood.

"Speedy Firewood is owned privately and run by myself. The owners are based elsewhere.''

Some Speedy Firewood customers have taken to social media to say their wood is too wet to burn.

One buyer told Hawke's Bay Today she received two cord - about 7.2sq m - of what was supposed to be kiln-dried pine for $670 through WINZ.

She thought it may have been rain wet, and could burn. However, it was too damp and had moisture levels of 37 to 43 per cent.

Firewood should not have a moisture content greater than 25 per cent.

Another customer alleged they paid $400 for 4m3 of dry firewood which was wet and mouldy. The person asked for a refund or replacement but was refused.

The Speedy Firewood spokesperson, who would not give his name, said "(It) would have to have become rain wet by either not being stored properly, mistreated or it has been delivered during a time of heavy rain."

Customers had been refunded or had more wood delivered to them.

"If it is a genuine mistake at our end, we are more than happy to fix the issue."

Customers have also complained about wet wood from Undercut Firewood.

Representative Mike Hunt said: "Claims about wood being green are not true at all.''.

With heavy rain, "even when the wood is undercover certain types of wood can be affected in different ways.

Hunt said they had told the first person who had complained that they "would be happy to refund them and we would pick up the wood."

"We have made the mistake of delivering the wrong wood which we take full responsibility for and offered a refund or credit for more wood free of charge."

However, the solution was declined.

"As far as any other claims go, we would be more than happy to review each one on a case by case basis if they are legitimate as many allegations online are simply not true."

Both companies recommend customers buy firewood in spring or summer.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council procurement manager Mark Heaney said the only regulation applicable for the industry was The Consumer Guarantees Act.

"There are no specific regulations about firewood types, moisture level, etc."

"Consumers can use the Consumer Guarantees Act and refer to "fit for purpose".

The regional council is happy to test moisture content to determine if the wood was "fit for purpose" for customers considering seeking a remedy under the CGA.

"Testing needs to be done as close as possible to the date of delivery and ideally supported by something in writing that says "ready to burn now".

Heaney said there had been four complaints about firewood companies in the last three weeks. The regional council receives approximately 12 complaints a year which are followed up by moisture testing.

One moisture reading the regional council took had readings of between 35-40 per cent.

At 25 per cent wood is expected burn efficiently and cleanly, but other factors also influence efficiency, such as fire design and airflow Heany said.

Heaney said firewood is "currently an unregulated industry" and the regional council "cannot stop the sale of wet wood because it is not illegal to sell wet wood, buy wet wood, or burn wet wood."

When the council receives a complaint, it visits the customer and tests the moisture content of the wood.

The regional council's Good Wood scheme enables wood merchants to voluntarily sign up and commit to providing wood with less than 25 per cent moisture content.

If the moisture content is over 25 per cent and the supplier is a Good Wood merchant, the regional council will contact the merchant to organise replacement or refund.

If it is not a Good Wood merchant, the Regional Council passes on customer complaints and advises them of the Good Wood scheme.